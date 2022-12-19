We don’t know when yet Tesla it intends to build its new Gigafactory in Mexico, but announcements to this effect could come soon. The automaker led by Elon Musk could in fact make public its plans for this new factory early next year: to date we only know that the project has been in the works for some time, and that it will eventually lead to the construction of a new plant of production in the State of New Leon, not far from other plants of KIA and GM.

According to reports from Carscoops, which cites the Mexican newspaper Milenio, Tesla has already chosen a site near Monterrey, for which Elon Musk and the Mexican government are preparing the final details: it seems in fact that the land has already been purchased, but at the moment no references relating to this sale have been found in public documents. That Tesla intends to build its new Gigafactory right there is however not one surprise: remember that just two months ago Elon Musk was photographed next to the first lady of Nuevo Leon Mariana Rodriguez and met with Governor Samuel Garcia and local economic development officials at the time, after Garcia himself had visited a few months earlier at the Austin factory to meet with the Tesla CEO.

In any case, the details relating to the new Gigafactory Tesla have not yet been released: to date we do not yet know the models that could potentially leave the production lines of the new Mexican site of the US brand, nor do we know if in that same plant they will also be assembled battery cells. The only certainty is that the new plant will play an important role in Tesla’s ambition to achieve an annual increase in sales of approximately 50%, growth that would make it the largest automaker in the world and the company of most valuable in the world.