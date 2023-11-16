.

Globalization, as we know, has its rules. And borders do not exist in the world of automotive production. However, for a Californian brand, the very symbol of Made in the USA and Silicon Valley, producing in China or Europe and – soon – in India or Mexico, is not exactly the best. We are obviously talking about Elon Musk’s Tesla. We don’t want to make irreverent comparisons, with Ferrari which is condemned to be born in Maranello, but the topic is on the table. Especially after the recent news that Tesla is planning to double the number of components it imports from India. This was revealed (proudly) by the Indian trade minister PiyushGoyal through a post on X, coincidentally owned by Musk who doesn’t like this type of news…

“I am proud to see the growing importance of auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. Tesla is about to double imports of components from India,” Goyal wrote, after visiting Tesla’s manufacturing plant in Fremont, California. Another revealing detail: Goyal added that he was unable to meet Tesla boss Elon Musk during his visit to the plant…

And certainly because Tesla is certainly not happy with such news. Among other things, we’re talking about something huge: the usual Goyal declared that Tesla aims to source components worth between 1.7 and 1.9 billion dollars from India this year, after having purchased 1 billion of them. last year. Not only that, the minister’s visit to the United States was expected to include discussions with Musk about Tesla’s plans to set up an Indian factory, to produce a $24,000 car there, to then source additional components and to create an infrastructure of electric charging throughout the country.

A lot of time has passed since the first Model S rolled off the assembly line at the Fremont, California plant in 2012. Today, Tesla is able to produce over a million vehicles a year, not counting products for energy, battery cells and more halfway around the world. The map is this. The historic Fremont plant in California produces Model S, Model 3, Model , from Shanghai – the first Tesla factory abroad – more Model 3s and Model Ys arrive, while the new factory in Texas produces Model Y and will be the future home of Cybertruck and the “Gigafactory Berlin—Brandenburg” produces Model Y and in the future will produce batteries and more. Then there is the Kato factory in the USA, near Fremont, responsible for the development of batteries and the creation of pilot products and the Lathrop California Megafactory for industrial-scale batteries, optimized for the creation of Megapacks. Then it will be the turn of Mexico and India.

In short, if you have a Tesla in the garage and are proud of Made in the USA, you could have a Chinese car without your knowledge. However, there is a way to find out: the secret is in the chassis number. In the sequence the figure 11 indicates the production plant. There are the American factories, with A standing for Austin (Texas), F for Fremont (California) and N for Reno (Nevada. And then there are B for Berlin (Germany) and C for Shanghai (China). And soon also in Mexico and India. Then who knows. Once upon a time in America.