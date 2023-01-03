There Tesla Model 2 is the dream of Elon Musk: L’cheap electric car from 25,000 euros and for the mass market he had long imagined is coming. TO March 2023 during a investor day by Elon Musk with the financial community, the platform on which the affordable Tesla electric car will be born, expected on the market in 2024.

Tesla Model 2 low cost electric car

Getting an electric car with such a price tag of 25,000 euros is the result of the effort Tesla is making to reduce the price of batteries. All the Tesla tycoon needs is one more powerful battery, with higher energy capacity and cheaper. Innovations in materials, design and manufacturing processes have resulted in a small engineering masterpiece that substantially reduces manufacturing costs.

Tesla Superchargers

Tesla claims to have achieved a 56% reduction per kWh of production costs. A model entry level cheaper than the Model 3 it is almost a necessity for the brand if it is to move from being a premium manufacturer to competing in the market with the Volkswagen ID.3with the veteran Nissan Leaf or with the offer of Stellantis, Renault, Kia and Hyundai. All belong to a crucial segment for manufacturers’ accounts. The one commonly known as the Tesla Model 2 will be designed, developed and manufactured in China and sold worldwide. Because of this, the manufacturer tried to recruit workers there to start the project.

Tesla Model 2: a fully autonomous car?

Tesla is currently working at the beta launch of its new fully autonomous driving software, which should be ready by the end of September. Once this new update is available and still requires the driver’s attention, it will be improved thanks to the data it will receive from users of the test program and will become a safer system than human driving. The goal is to demonstrate its suitability and obtain legal approval to allow it to be used as a fully autonomous driving system. The progress of this process will determine whether the Tesla Model 2 will feature a steering wheel and pedals.

Tesla Model 2 according to Musk

Tesla has even started accepting offers from external designers for this car last summer and posting vacancies related to its development. Around that time, the manufacturer released a sketch of the baby’s initial design electric sedan which gave an idea of ​​the shapes and volumes that Tesla was looking for.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla

There is even information from China that production would have already started, something that is not actually confirmed yet.

All these rumors are now taking a back seat with Elon Musk’s announcement to his workers, according to the site Electrek. A first date on the calendar, the 2023 becomes the goal forStart of production of Tesla’s $25,000 electric car.

Interior of a Tesla Model S; Model 2 may not have pedals and steering wheel

You may also be interested in this content

👉 All the news about Tesla

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 Electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK