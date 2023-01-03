A 27-year-old young man who goes by the name of Nouh Jennane disappeared on December 20 in Santomera, according to the association ‘SOS Desaparecidos’. The young man is 1.70 meters tall, has a slim complexion, has brown eyes and short hair of the same color.

The telephone numbers 642 650 775 and 649 952 957 are enabled, in addition to the email ‘[email protected]’, to provide any information that may lead to their location.