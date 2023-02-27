Tesla accelerates in Germany

The production of new Tesla electric cars is booming at the Gigafactory that the automaker led by Elon Musk owns in Germany. The current pace sees 4,000 new EVs roll off the plant’s assembly lines every week: the latest production plan drawn up by Tesla itself aimed to reach this figure in three weeks’ time, meaning that the US brand’s efforts have paid off with almost a month in advance. In comparison with the Shanghai factory, German production now accounts for a third of the Model Ys that roll out of the Chinese site.

Shanghai remains ahead

As recalled by Reuters, Tesla planned to ramp production at its German facility to 4,000 electric cars in the week ending March 13 and to more than 5,000 by the end of June, after reaching 2,000 units a week last October and 3,000 in week in December 2022. We are still far from the maximum that the US manufacturer can aspire to: la maximum capacity expected at the Gigafactory built on the outskirts of Berlin is 500,000 cars per year, a figure that translates into an average of about 10,000 EVs per week. Returning to the comparison with the Shanghai factory, in February and March Tesla expected to maintain a total average production of 13,000 Model Ys per week, therefore about 1,000 below maximum capacity, and 7,000 Model 3s.

Battery chapter

Attention to the battery issue: Tesla has in fact also begun to assemble batteries in Germany which will soon be used in vehicles produced at the plant, but we recall that only last week did it declare that will concentrate the production of cells in the United States in light of the guaranteed incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act approved by the Biden government. And just about the Germany-US relationship, the company led by Elon Musk is also preparing to produce cellular components such as electrodes, which will be at least in part sent from its German plant to the United States.