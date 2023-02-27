In 2022, Yamaha signed a partnership agreement with Marmotors, the company of Luca Marmorini, an engine engineer with vast experience in Formula 1. News that Aprilia did not like very much, which had entrusted the Italian as an external consultant .

The decision of the Iwata brand was taken a few months after the managers, with Jarvis at the helm, were forced to communicate to Fabio Quartararo, then new world champion (2021), that the Yamaha technical department had decided not to homologate on the M1 2022 the latest version of the engine, more powerful than the previous one, due to lack of reliability.

This, of course, was a huge bolt from the blue for “El Diablo.” Although he did his best to mitigate the Yamaha’s apparent lack of speed, the deficit was too great for the boy from Nice, who was unable to defend his crown.

To prevent a similar situation from happening again, Marmotors entered the scene. Although, contrary to what one might think, its integration into the Yamaha ecosystem will have more of a medium-long term impact than an immediate one.

Luca Marmorini Photo by: GP One

“Since we started working with them a little over a year ago, we’ve gone through several stages. I would say their direct impact is not too much, because first they had to understand where we were,” Jarvis told Motorsport.com .

“There was support, but the engine still comes from Yamaha in Japan. The components are designed in Japan. Basically, the engine we have on the bike now is the one we should have used last year. We found out the problem in mid-2022 and we redesigned that area”, added the manager, very direct when asked to specify where Marmorini’s crew can help increase Yamaha’s competitiveness.

“What Marmorini does very well is warn our engineers and show them where they need to focus, what they need to pay attention to. Sometimes he puts pressure on them, other times he gives them advice. In short, he gives them another perspective “, said the Briton.

