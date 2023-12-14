According to sales figures from the main markets worldwide, the Tesla model Y It was the best-selling car during the first quarter of 2023 and, in the United States, without a doubt, it is the preferred electric car. However, drivers of this model must be alert to the brand's alerts, as the recall of practically all of the vehicles was announced. vehicles sold in the US to repair a fault.

It is estimated that more than 2,000,000 cars will need software updates to fix a faulty system that should be designed to ensure drivers pay attention when using the vehicle. autopilot.

The warning was issued by United States safety regulators and indicates that through the update the alerts to drivers will be improved, and will even limit the areas where the basic versions of the vehicle can operate. autopilot.

The measure comes after a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, after a series of complaints were raised. accidents when the automatic driving system I was working.

According to the results, it was found that the autopilot could not ensure that drivers paid attention, so it is inadequate and leads to misuse of the system, so there will now be greater controls to encourage users to comply with their responsibility behind the wheel.

He Retirement will apply to models Y, S, 3 and produced between October 5, 2012 and December 7, 2023. The update is already in progress and began shipping this week.

Autopilot can be dangerous.

Tesla's autopilot has caused several accidents

The reason for improving alerts for drivers who decide to use the autopilot This is because various incidents related to this technology have already been recorded in the United States.

As mentioned AP News The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a record of at least 16 crashes involving emergency vehicles and trucks with warning signs, which has caused 15 injuries and one death.

According to the research, in most accidents, the car issued a collision alert to drivers just before impact and automatic emergency braking intervened in at least half of the cases. However, the autopilot relinquished control less than a second before the accident, so action was no longer possible.