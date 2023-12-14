Ubisoft has removed definitively The Crew from the market, removing the game from sale on digital stores in a move that preludes its total divestment, with the server shutdown which will take place in early 2024.

In fact, the game can no longer be purchased in digital version, with the Steam page of The Crew which now only reports the possibility of downloading the demo, the Xbox Store page which refers directly to the possibility of subscribing to Ubisoft+ (where the title appears to still be downloadable) and that of PlayStation Store which instead is actually deactivated.

According to what Ubisoft reported, the online components of the game will then be deactivated in the coming months, with the title remaining playable for some time, before being deactivated.