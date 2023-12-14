Ubisoft has removed definitively The Crew from the market, removing the game from sale on digital stores in a move that preludes its total divestment, with the server shutdown which will take place in early 2024.
In fact, the game can no longer be purchased in digital version, with the Steam page of The Crew which now only reports the possibility of downloading the demo, the Xbox Store page which refers directly to the possibility of subscribing to Ubisoft+ (where the title appears to still be downloadable) and that of PlayStation Store which instead is actually deactivated.
According to what Ubisoft reported, the online components of the game will then be deactivated in the coming months, with the title remaining playable for some time, before being deactivated.
Complete shutdown in March
On the Steam page we can read that the deactivation of the servers will take place on March 31, 2024which will mark the conclusion of the game, at least according to what is reported on the official page with this new update.
It is not clear whether at least some sections of the game are destined to remain active, but the statement seems to exclude that The Crew can be played after the March 31 date: “The game will remain playable until March 31, 2024”, we read on the page Steam, “After this date, the game servers will be shut down, therefore the game it will no longer be accessible“.
It seems that at the end of March, therefore, The Crew will no longer be able to be played even by those who already own the title in question. In the meantime, the new chapter of the series was released last September, which you can learn more about in our review of The Crew Motorfest.
