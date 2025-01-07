The banks of the Turia could soon have a new look. The mayor of Teruel, Emma Buj, has announced that she is going to study this year the possibility of making various improvements at different points of the walk along the banks of this river.

Specifically, the possibility of building a footbridge to cross the river at the height of the N-234 bridgein addition to fixing the Chamela bridge, known as the plank bridge, which is one of the demands of the residents of Villaspesa.

This study will be carried out following the announcement made by Buj on the occasion of the resolution proposal presented by VOX in which the construction of a footbridge to cross the river is requested, although the mayor has indicated that “the government team has already I had it planned.”

This gateway would allow lengthen the walkapart from preventing users from having to get on the road to cross the river, exposing themselves to traffic. In addition, the proposal contemplates the creation of a path linked to the walkway and an existing path with the creation of a circular circuit of more than two kilometers.

To undertake these improvements, we will first work to know the ownership of these roads and the land on which the bridge footings rest since, in some cases, expropriation or negotiation with individuals may be necessary as was already done in the two bridges that currently exist on the banks of the Turia River. Likewise, permission from the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation and the Ministry of Public Works, which is the owner of the N-234, will be mandatory.

From the economic point of view, There are generic items for drafting projects and previous studies for the execution of the circular walks with which the walk would be lengthened by two kilometers along the banks of the Turia.

This proposal, which has had the support of all municipal groups in the Teruel City Council with the exception of the PSOE, is in addition to the investment of 700,000 euros in the recovery of the banks of the Turia River within the framework of the EDUSI program.