The Losail 'oven'

It was last October when all the pilots had to face the scorching heat on the occasion of the Qatar Grand Prix. An extreme climatic condition, above 40 degrees felt inside the cockpit, which led Logan Sargeant to voluntarily withdraw from the race after feeling ill, and which sparked controversy regarding the safety of the drivers.

New vents

For these reasons, the FIA ​​has decided to adopt new measures to avoid the repetition of such episodes. Consequently, when F1 visits Losail again or other circuits where air temperatures are notoriously high, the cars will have air intake located on the front of the muzzlewhich allows a air passage directly to the pilot.

A solution, already conceived last year but shelved due to possible repercussions on aerodynamics, which some teams have already tested during the pre-season tests underway in Bahrain. Specifically, the Red Bull has adopted a double air intake seen yesterday on Verstappen's car, unlike the Mercedeswho used a single one on Russell's car.