The events with which the Government intends to commemorate the half century that has passed since the death of the former head of state, Francisco Franco, begin this Wednesday. ‘Spain in freedom‘ is the name of the campaign that begins on January 8 with the official confirmation that King Felipe VI will not be at that first appointment “for agenda reasons.” José Manuel García-Margalloformer Minister of Foreign Affairs, has expressed himself in this regard in ‘Everything is a lie‘ (La Sexta) and has shown satisfaction and agreement with the fact that the sovereign does not attend this unveiling.

He has not been shy when referring to it and has spoken loudly and clearly in relation to what he thinks about these activities that have been scheduled, until 100 scheduled events: «It is historical nonsense, the truth is, because what happened from a constitutional point of view the day the dictator died was nothing, nothing happened! “Juan Carlos was proclaimed king of the monarchy on June 18 and even then he was granted the same powers that Franco had.”

García-Margallo added that, in his opinion, what “should be celebrated is the political reform, for example, the legalization of the communist party, which allowed elections to be held that were not discussed by anyone…” . To this, Risto Mejide has responded to former minister: “There were already independentists there too, eh?” He told him about it with an ironic smile but Margallo bluntly closed his mouth: “Don’t make jokes about that, be careful, what there was then were fugitives from justice.”

José Manuel García-Margallo He has stated that “what we should do is continue to support national reconciliation, which was what happened then, trusting in peaceful coexistence. So resurrecting issues that divide instead of points that unite us seems like great clumsiness to me. According to the former minister, all this responds to a strategy of the President of the Government. Pedro Sanchez “He believes that with polarization he and the extreme right win and what he wants to avoid at all costs is for the right and the extreme right to unite, because otherwise he will be left out.”









Ignasi Guardansa political analyst who has participated in the ‘Everything is a Lie’ debate, has partially agreed with García-Margallo. He wanted to point out that if these events are about commemorating an important and positive change in the history of Spain and, therefore, of Europe, “the king should be there.” I think that tomorrow he will not go because he is not clear about the nature of these scheduled events and he will surely wait to see how they develop and the philosophy behind them.

Pablo Echenique He has been the third in contention. In this case, García-Margallo’s ‘opposition’ regarding this issue. He has stated that «Philip VI should be there, what happens is that it is understandable that he does not do it because he feels uncomfortable. In the end, the Bourbon monarchy exists because it was reinstated by Francisco Franco.” “That’s a lie!” José Manuel García-Margallo ended up interrupting him.