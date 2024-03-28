Terrorist attack on school buses near the city of Al-Auja, in the West Bank, this Thursday (28) | Photo: Reproduction/X/@manniefabian

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began searches this Thursday (28) against terrorists who attacked cars and school buses on Route 90, located in the city of al-Auja, in the West Bank. Military and medical sources reported that at least three Israelis were injured, one in a moderate to serious condition.

Two bulletproof school buses and at least two cars were hit during the action. In one of the vehicles, a 30-year-old man was shot and left in moderate to serious condition and another victim was shot, but was slightly injured, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

A 13-year-old teenager was also injured in the terrorist attack. He was in one of the cars that was hit and suffered cuts from broken glass, but is in good physical condition.

One of the videos released by the Israeli press shows one of the shooters, apparently dressed in green, opening fire with an assault rifle at a school bus. Despite several shots fired into the side of the vehicle, no one was injured.

Following the criminal action, the IDF began a search operation to find those responsible for the terrorist attack. In a statement, it was reported that troops were blocking roads in the area. Security forces in Jerusalem and the West Bank have been on high alert since the start of Ramadan earlier this month.

Earlier this week, Israel's intelligence and security services intercepted Iranian weapons that were to be smuggled into the West Bank and used in alleged “terrorist attacks.” Among the equipment seized was sophisticated weapons, such as rockets, explosives, mines and grenade launchers. 50 pistols and 33 M4 rifles, 25 hand grenades and 13 anti-tank projectiles were also intercepted.