Lorenzo Rossi says goodbye forever to his mother Gabriella, who passed away yesterday at just 56 years old. The words of Vasco's son

“Hi mom, I don't even know where to start. I certainly know I wasn't ready mom, not like this, not in 10 days.”. Thus begins the heartbreaking letter that Lorenzo Rossi, son of Vasco Rossi and Gabriella Sturani, who passed away yesterday at just 56 years old, wrote for his mother. A river of words that tell of a very strong love relationship, interrupted too soon by an infamous fate.

Credit: lorenzorossigram – Instagram

Lorenzo Rossi, as everyone knows, is his son Vasco Rossi in 1986. Born from the relationship that the rock star from Zocca had in those years with the then 16 year old Gabriella Sturani. The two parted ways before Lorenzo's birth and the singer only recognized his son in 2003.

Yesterday Gabriella Sturani passed away at just 56 years old, after a short illness which, as can be seen from Lorenzo's letter, took her away in just 10 days. A post from Vasco was the first to announce this serious loss, followed by one published by his son Lorenzo. A heartbreaking letter of farewell and love, towards the woman who gave birth to him and raised him alone. Lorenzo recounts the last moments his mother experienced. Moments in which he and her sister Carlotta they were next to her:

Credit: lorenzorossigram – Instagram

Today Carlotta and I were there, you waited for us to come and see you and when you saw us worried you managed with the last of your strength to tell us: “CALM”. It was your last sweet and tender caress, as if to tell us “I'm leaving guys but don't worry”, you understood and despite everything you thought of us.

Lorenzo defines that “calm” as the cover that he will use when he is cold, the tranquilizer that he will use when he is agitated and the handkerchief that he will continue to use to dry his tears.

Credit: lorenzorossigram – Instagram

A relationship between mother and son that has gone through over the years the loveThen hatredThen love again, but which Lorenzo is grateful to have experienced. Just as he is grateful to have had her as a mother and as an example of life. If today she loves her daughters so much, Lorenzo writes, it is only because she was the one who taught them how she loves a child. Unconditionallydespite the mistakes that can be made.

