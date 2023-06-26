Some hikers have found human remains in the area where the actor Julian Sands disappeared: the results of the tests are awaited

There has been unpleasant news about the actor’s disappearance Julian Sands. There cnn announced that hikers reported the discovery of human remains, precisely in the place where the star went missing last January, while he was hiking.

It happened in California, precisely on mount baldy. Julian Sands had gone out for a walk alone, looking for light-heartedness and relaxation. From that moment all traces of him have been lost and they are immediately start the searcheswhich unfortunately did not give a positive result.

A few hours ago, sad news arrived. Some hikers came across human remains and raised the alarm. The suspicion is that it may just be Julian Sands. There are no confirmations yet, it will just be the exams to answer a thousand questions. The fear is great, since it is the same area of ​​the disappearance.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff also broke the news of the find through a Press conference. His words:

Hikers alerted the Fontana Sheriff’s Office after discovering human remains in the wilderness of Mount Baldy.

The results of the tests on the human remains will be released by the end of the week. Many are praying and hoping it isn’t the missing actor.

Searches in recent months had slowed down due to weather conditions. The family has never lost hope of finding the 65-year-old and many times, through the web, they thanked all those who mobilized to look for him, despite the storms and the danger of avalanches.

Thanks to them, they hoped and continued to let Julian live in their hearts. They remembered him as a wonderful man and father. The star loved nature and her excursions, for him it was there finest art form.