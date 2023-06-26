Prigozhin’s Rebellion | ISW: An ultra-nationalist group said it would publish its plans for Putin

The nationalist group said in a statement that a civil war in Russia could lead to a humiliating military defeat for the Russian army in Ukraine.

The weekend events in Russia caused a group of former Russian security service FSB officers to become active, says the Institute for the Study of War think tank in its latest report.

A nationalist group calling itself the Angry Patriots Club, which gathered in Moscow on Saturday, hinted that it plans to soon publish an action plan aimed at responding to the armed rebellion launched by the Wagner mercenary group on Friday and put down on Saturday.

The nationalist group said in a statement that a civil war in Russia could lead to a humiliating military defeat for the Russian army in Ukraine. The group characterized Russia as being on the brink of disaster.

The group also harshly criticized the Russian president Vladimir Putin. Nationalists have already demanded a “revolution” in the past, if Russia withdraws from the war of aggression in Ukraine or continues peace negotiations.

On Saturday, a former officer and a well-known nationalist was especially vocal Igor Girkinwho spoke at length about what Russia must do to win the war in Ukraine.

According to Girkin, Putin should transfer certain presidential powers to other parties if he himself is not willing to take control of the course of the war of aggression as the commander-in-chief of the army.

According to ISW The Russian leadership’s plan for Wagner’s fighters remains unclear.

The Wagner forces have appeared to be returning to their training camps in southern Russia with their war equipment. According to ISW, this suggests that the Kremlin plans to retain at least some of Wagner, rather than immediately seek to release the force from service.

However, the think tank estimates that the future of Wagner’s command and organizational structure is unclear. According to ISW, the possible effects of the agreement that ended Wagner’s rebellion on the management ladder of the Russian Ministry of Defense are also unclear.