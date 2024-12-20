At least 11 people have died and more than 40 have been injured after the collision between a truck and several vehicles in front of a gas station in the Indian city of Jaipur, in the state of Rajasthan, as confirmed by the authorities of the Asian country.

The accident, which took place around 5:30 a.m., caused a tanker truck affected by the collision there was a fire and a subsequent explosion. This fact has left at least 28 people in critical condition, so it is not ruled out that the death toll will increase in the coming hours.

Emergency crews are trying to contain the flames in the area, which Several vehicles in the area were affected.as reported by the Indian news agency IANS, which points out that the explosion has caused material damage in a radius of about 300 meters.

According to local residents, the explosion was heard ten kilometers away. Also repeated explosions were heardas many of the fuel tanks exploded. The preliminary investigation also revealed that the affected truck collided with the other vehicles was loaded with a chemical product.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has already expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and has announced through his account on the social network worth 200,000 rupees, about 2,265 euros, to the families of the deceasedwhile the injured will receive 50,000 rupees, about 565 euros.