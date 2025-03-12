03/12/2025



The Austrian government has reported Wednesday that they have been found in the north of the country, in the enclosure of the old Nazi Schloss Hartheim extermination field, remains of human ashes and bone traces of several centimeters thick.

The Interior Ministry of the country specifies that this has been found in an area that until now had not been explored in these past eight decades, since the end of World War II. In that place, during the holocaust, there was a «Euthanasia installation».

The minister, Gerhard Karner, stressed that this shows that «even 80 years after the end of National Socialism, all the tragic remains of this period are not known. The crimes of the Nazi era should never be forgotten ».

In Hartheim’s castle, Alkoven, in high Austria, around 30,000 people were killed in a gas chamber Between May 1940 and November 1944, reports the country’s own government. They were mainly people with disabilities, mental illnesses, prisoners of concentration fields and forced workers. Already in 2001 and 2002, the excavations discovered remains of the victims, as well as personal belongings and other objects, which were then buried in a cemetery on the east side of the castle.









From statements of contemporary witnesses and aerial photographs, it was suspected that also There are more human remains in other graves and in adjacent areas. In December 2024, in fact, geophysical studies were carried out (with a terrestrial penetration radar) and specific suspicious areas were identified.

The Department of Historical Affairs of the Federal Ministry of Interior, the Federated State of Alta Austria and the Team of the LEARNING AND COMMEMORATION of the Hartheim Castle will now investigate the complete extension of the area and, according to the Executive, “they will make efforts to guarantee a lasting and worthy commemoration of the victims of Nazism.”