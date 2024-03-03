Overall, the company reported total revenues of $14.6 billion, for a growth by 6.7% year-on-year.

The Colossus NetEase has released its financial report for 2023, with the video game division producing revenues For 11.5 billion dollars recording growth of 9.4% compared to 2022.

Mobile and live service

Success in the mobile sector guarantees huge margins

Online video games accounted for 92.9% of total revenues. Revenues from the mobile sector grew from 67% to 75.2% thanks to the enormous success of Eggy Party and Justice, with the former exceeding 500 million registered users, exceeding 40 million since its launch in 2022. daily active users during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Justice has instead reached 100 million active users. Racing Master also performed well, particularly in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and Dunk City Dynasty, for which the data has not been revealed.

In short, NetEase is in full health, with enormous margins compared to revenues.