One of the most anticipated games of 2024 will no longer be available this year. Through a statement, it has been confirmed that Terminator: Survivorsthe open-world cooperative survival game, has been delayed, and will no longer be available this year.

Marco Ponte, CEO and creative director of Nacon Studio Milan, has confirmed that Terminator: Survivors will no longer be available on October 24, 2024, as planned, and It will now arrive on consoles and PC sometime in 2025. This is what he had to say about it:

“This postponement of the game’s release was a difficult decision to make, however, we believe that this additional time will allow us to ensure that our vision of the post-apocalyptic world of Terminator meets the expected level of quality. On behalf of the team at Nacon Studio Milan, I would like to thank all the players and fans of the franchise for their enthusiastic reception of Terminator: Survivors. We are extremely proud to have this opportunity to work on such an iconic franchise as Terminator, and we can’t wait to reveal more of it to you. Thank you all for the support… We will be back.”

Originally, Terminator: Survivors It was originally only going to be available on PC on October 24th, with a console release planned for a future date. It is currently unknown whether these plans remain intact.even with this delay, or if we will now see a launch on all platforms at the same time.

Remember, Terminator: Survivors coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2025. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer for the anime Terminator Zero.

Author’s Note:

This is common. A game of scale of Terminator: Survivors It’s not something that’s just going to be released. Due to its nature as an open-world game with survival elements and a co-op option, the team needs to make sure that players are getting the best experience possible.

Via: VGC