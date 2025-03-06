This Thursday the ECB celebrates its second meeting of types of the year, in which the most interesting will be to see the adjustment of the macroeconomic forecasts that the body does with respect to inflation and economic growth. And this is because the market discounts with hardly any doubt that Lagarde will announce A new type cutting of 25 points Basic that will leave the reference in 2.65% if we talk about marginal credit ease (to the type to the banks) and in 2.50% that of the ease of deposit (to which it remunerates the bank for parking its money in the system).

The fact that the evolution of inflation has entered into a more or less controlled land and that economic growth in the old contine pedal of the reverse, cutting the types in a way that the monetary restriction in the euro zone is progressively lifted without throwing again gasoline In prices on the one hand, nor cause a recession that disrupts your plans.

This Thursday’s movement coincides with a new rebound of the Spreads From the sovereign fixed income in Europe after the new German government, with Friedrich Merz at the head, announced a pact with the SPD that marks a historical inflection point in German politics and that is none other than putting an end to its dogma to maintain the deficit in 0.35% of GDP. This, automatically, is the possibility of elaborating A large package of stimuli to relaunch a German economy off. Thanks to this, Merz has been able to approve a special vehicle of half billion euros in infrastructure for the next 10 years. However, the door opens to additional stimuli by not having the debt brake or the regions.

Investors have launched European sovereign bondsespecially the Germans, given the interpretation that this measure could be the great obstacle to definitively controlling inflation and, therefore, preventing the ECB from continuing its rhythm of descents of types that were expected so far at the same time at the same time that more debt will be put in circulation. In fact, now the market Only the cut on Thursday and two more is discounting Before the end of the year, one less than expected only a few days ago. Thus, so much Bund As the rest of the references have increased the profitability required by more than 20 basic points in just one day.

Thus, it will become this Thursday to a more normalized situation In the relationship between the type of ease of deposit to which the ECB remunerates the BCs for leaving its capital parked, which will remain in the 2.5%and the profitability offered by the German bond, upper already 2.75% In the secondary market. Is The maximum gap in favor of the BUND since November 2023precisely when the ECB reached the roof in its rise in interest rates, in 4.5%, and began the unwinding.

Carlos Balado, professor of Obsass School, explains that “the progressive reduction of the interest rate of marginal deposit ease has the objective of encouraging financial entities to grant credits with their excess liquidity, which is one of the two main levers it has to influence monetary conditions.” “However, the high liquidity in the markets in an environment of high types has meant a double problem: on the one hand, it goes against the restrictive policy and, on the other, it implies that it has to remunerate a high percentage of that excess of liquidity that financial entities are depositing in the ECB,” follows the expert.

“The descent of types will encourage the demand for credit and the economy and, therefore, the incentives to be deposited with the excess money that the ECB has injected into the banks instead of investing it before an uncertain environment will decrease,” he continues. “It should be remembered that this excess of liquidity is now around 3 billion euros and that the normalization of the interbank system will not occur until the surplus does not descend between 1.3 billion and 2 billion euros, something that is not expected until at least 2026,” Balado concludes.

How it has evolved in the past

The fact that the 10 -year German debt recents more than leaving the money parked in the ECB can be anecdotal and not have an automatic effect on the decisions made by the banking sector with its capital but supposes A return to a more normalized scenario taking into account how both references have been moved since the euro exists.

During the 2000s, and until 2008, the ease of deposit was always well below in profitability of the BUND reference, with the economy growing beyond 2% and high inflation rates. Following the start of the 2008 crisis, the ECB carried the price of money at 0%, a level that the German debt reached only from 2016, although it was not until 2019 when it stopped offering a premium in front of the deposit, at which time the ECB had to put extra stimuli in the system to sustain the economy after the impact of the pandemic.

From the end of 2021, with the rebound of inflation and, consequently, of the types to stop it, the profitability of the German bond collapsed to current levelsalong with the ease of deposit to extract liquidity from an overheated economy at the exit of the crisis. Since then this anomalous situation has been given that we have had so far and that only responds to A very restrictive monetary policy for uncontrolled inflation in a short period of time.

“Back to an environment in which banks recover normal incentives to provide to the private sector, instead of leaving their liquidity in the Central Bank is undoubtedly a positive sign that favors economic growth and, in addition, it is a co -registration with a scenario in which inflation is under control and it is no longer necessary to maintain interest rates at such high levels,” explains Kevin Koh Maier, from Finizens. “For the most conservative investors this means that fixed income is again considered as an attractive investment alternative to bank liquidity, whose yields will foreseeably continue to descend,” he concludes.

This reaction in the bond market has not been exclusive to the German reference. The rest of the big European places also suffered important debt sales on the day before the ECB meeting. Without going any further, the paper French to 10 years has returned to levels of the motion of censure to Macron while the Spanish is at July levels, about 3.4%. On the contrary The bags have celebrated a new liquidity injection In its economy, with rebounds around 2% in Eurostoxx 50 and more than 3% in the German stock market.