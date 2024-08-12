Mexico City.- Bruno Mars thanked his Mexican fans for the experience of attending the three concerts he gave at the reopened stadium, formerly Foro Sol, in Mexico City.

With a video in which he appears wearing a golden wrestler mask showing off his dance moves in some parts of the capital, the interpreter of “Treasure” caught the attention of his followers on Instagram.

During the clip, Bruno performs a song that he wrote during these days, with which he makes reference to Mexican folklore and the colorful festival that he experienced during his time in the country.

“Thank you Mexico City for 3 beautiful parties. I was able to live a childhood dream and be a wrestler for a day. Debuting my now signature move: The Oaxaca Shaka”

“I love you SO MUCH Mexico. I love you SOOOOOOOOO!!!!! Enjoy this club hit until I get back!! Sincerely, Your Brunito #ThisIsTheBesta!!!” she wrote in the description.

The Grammy winner’s dance video went viral on the social network, where his fans praised him in the comments box and even Lady Gaga appeared with an emoji message to express laughter at the content.