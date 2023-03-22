The truth begins to be revealed in “At the bottom there is room”! Teresa finally discovered Eva’s true intentions with Don Gilberto on her wedding day and everything would be about to change in the next episode of the América TV series. It all happened when Richard Jr. was coming out of the bathroom and saw that Don Gil’s new partner—who had met Doña Nelly minutes before—mistreated the poor old man, who had fallen fast asleep. Seeing this, the boy immediately called his mother, who confirmed all his suspicions. What did you hear him say and what will happen now?

Don Gilberto and Eva did not get married

Everything was ready for the double wedding starring Don Gilberto and Eva with Jimmy and Kimberly, but finally the patriarch of the Gonzales fell fast asleep after having been reunited with Doña Nelly in the privacy of his room. Not content with this, the new villain of the series sneaked into the old man’s room and began to mistreat and curse him.

Little Richard Jr., who was coming out of the bathroom, came across the horrific scene and immediately called his mother to see it all. “You limp piece of meat, you old wretch, you’re good for nothing! You were supposed to die after we got married!”yelled the villain, while Teresa saw her without realizing it.

Teresa will confront Eva

Teresita will face Eva in the Chapter 182 of “There is room in the background”, after discovering that he is only with his father for a monetary interest. Likewise, the Gonzales family will discover that Dalila is the daughter of the villain and the whole truth about her plan with Kimberly could be discovered very soon.

For now, it remains in doubt if Gilberto’s wedding with Eva will take place after all that has happened. The most probable thing is that not and that again the ‘saladera’ of Father Martín prevents another marriage.