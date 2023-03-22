Britain | Former PM Johnson denies lying to Parliament about ‘partygate’

The party organized at the time of corona restrictions was one of the scandals of Johnson’s term of office, which served as the basis for his resignation.

Britain’s former Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Wednesday that he had lied to the country’s parliament about the so-called “partygate”. Members of parliament heard from Johnson on Wednesday about the issue.

“Partygate” refers to the parties organized at Johnson’s official residence during the corona restrictions. The party was one of the scandals of Johnson’s tenure that led to his resignation.

The former prime minister assured that everything he had told MPs about the partying had been said in “good faith” based on what he believed to be true at the time.

“People who say we’re celebrating with gathering restrictions in place simply don’t know what they’re talking about,” Johnson said, insisting that some gatherings should have been considered workplace gatherings.

If the committee decides Johnson lied about partying to Parliament, it could recommend he be expelled from the House of Commons.