A few days after its premiere, “At the bottom there is room” 2023 It has already put fans on edge for some dramatic scenes, especially when it comes to love. As you remember, Jimmy and Alessia had made their romance official, but Diego Montalbán’s daughter has decided to break up with her neighbor. Now that Teresa believes she has found the man of her dreams in an Arab sheikh, the truth is about to hit her in episode 9 of the series. america television.

“In the background there is room 10”: when does chapter 9 open?

“Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere its chapter 9 this Thursday, January 19. The trailer for the episode shows Koky going to warn ‘Charito’ that Teresa is in danger. Why? Everything points to the fact that the Arab sheikh who is courting her is not who he claims to be. Watch the clip below.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10×09?

Season 10 of “There is room at the bottom” It can be seen through the América TV signal, so episode 9 can be tuned through the aforementioned television channel. However, if you do not have access, you can use América TVGO to connect to the plot ONLINE and FREE.

“In the background there is room” 10×09: schedules to see “AFHS”

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

