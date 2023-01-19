One of the features that differentiate Elden Ring from Hidetaka Miyazaki’s previous games is the map. Instead of a series of enclosed areas, FromSoftware’s latest work offers a large open world, with large spaces. Learning to navigate and recognize every corner of the Elden Ring world is as important as knowing how to fight and create a quality character. Now, you can show that you’ve mastered Elden Ring in this respect as well with the GeoGussr style game.

Available at this address, this free game available via browser is inspired by GeoGuessr and its clones available almost everywhere on the net. The idea is simple: the game offers a point in the game world of Elden Ring and we have to figure out where it is by placing a pin on a 2D map.

The game allows us to move the camera to see around us and also allows us to move in various directions, to have new angles from which to admire the area. We can also zoom. The score is calculated based on how accurate we were in placing the pin. We can also choose the number of rounds, whether to impose a time limit, which camera actions to make available and whether to use the map of the entire game or just one of the regions.

The creator he is known on Reddit as TheEldenChild and explained that, in collaboration with other people, he captured thousands of images from the game and then stitched them together to create 3D panoramas. The team also created the “satellite” map of the world of Elden Ring, which allows you to see in detail many environmental elements and even animals so as to make it easier to understand where you are.

Some areas of the Elden Ring are very simple to recognize simply by the colours, but if you are not an expert you might find it difficult to find the exact point, especially if you don’t want to go wrong by more than a few metres.

Do you think you can get a high score?