Tennis | Novak Djokovic gave the reporter a face-to-face interview, even though he had learned the previous day about his corona infection

The tennis star says that going to the interview was a miscalculation in retrospect.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic gave a face – to – face interview and was photographed the day after learning of his corona infection. Djokovic has commented on his corona infection today, among other things, today On Instagram.

In its release, the Serbian star says he was in a basketball game in Belgrade on December 14, which was reported to have followed infections. Djokovic says he did a quick test and a pcr test on December 16th.

The next day he was at a tennis event to hand out prizes to the kids. He says he did a quick test before the incident. According to the star, the result of the quick test was negative.

“I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I only got a positive PCR test result after the incident,” he writes.

On December 18, Djokovic says he was at his tennis center in Belgrade for an interview with the French magazine L’Equipe. He says he canceled all other events except the interview.

The statement published on Instagram does not state unequivocally whether Djokovic had already received his test results on 17 December and still failed to cancel the interview in the light of this information. However, news agencies Ritzau and AFP, for example, interpret this.

Djokovic in his own words, he felt obliged to give an interview because he did not want to disappoint the journalist. However, he says he tried to take care of safety gaps and wore a face mask, which he says he only took off at the time of shooting.

The Serbian star says in his statement that this was an ex post facto miscalculation and he should have postponed the interview.

Djokovic says he went home after the interview and was in solitary confinement for the required time.

Djokovicilla has had difficulties with the Australian border authorities since last week. He headed to the country to play in the Australian Open tennis tournament starting next week.

On Monday, Djokovic’s appeal was upheld in a local court and he escaped from a hotel used as a state detention center. However, the Australian government may try to revoke his visa again.

Djokovic announced he was unvaccinated when he arrived at Melbourne airport last week. He applied to the country under a medical exemption because he had contracted a coronavirus infection in December.