With his title at the French Open, Novak Djokovic is crowned the Grand Slam record winner. What does that mean? One thing is clear: he is an exceptional champion in many respects. No less, but no more.

Ihenever the tennis world gets very excited again, it raises an old question: Who is the GOAT, the “Greatest of All Time”, i.e. the eternal greatest in his field.

The debate is not only heated on social networks, and the final Sunday in Paris, which Novak Djokovic crowned with a sporting title, offered another good reason: the Serb has now won his 23rd Grand Slam title made GOAT?

There was nothing to see from Djokovic

The question is fundamentally misleading and therefore unanswerable. To speak of “all times” is out of the question because it is difficult to compare current professional tennis with the past as an amateur sport up to 1968. And because nobody can predict the future. Maybe there will be someone else at some point who will break records, no matter how difficult it may be from today’s perspective.