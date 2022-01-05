Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori got a successful start to his ATP season

Rose Mountain is playing in the ATP tournament in Melbourne.

Finland in tennis Emil Rose Mountain began his professional career victoriously by defeating an Argentine in the ATP tournament in Melbourne Sebastian Baezin directly in two installments. The winning readings in the opening round of the doubles were recorded at Ruusuvuori 7–6 (7–2), 6–1.

Ruusuvuori, 22, started the new season with 95th place on the world list. Baez, one year younger than Finland, is four notches lower on the list.

In the second round, Rose Mountain will face Australia Jordan Thompson (ATP-75), which the Finn has won at the ATP level twice.

Ruusuvuori was supposed to start the tournament from the qualifiers, but he got straight into the main series with a French hero Richard Gasquet’n after withdrawing from the tournament. The opponent of the Finnish opening round also changed when Belarus Ilya Ivashka withdrew from the race.