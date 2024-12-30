New Year’s Eve could be considered one of the most special events of the year. In Spain, it is common to gather with family and friends to eat the emblematic 12 grapes while counting the bells. It’s in these kinds of moments where (literally) We put on our boots, take out our best clothes and organize a dinner in which everything and nothing counts. A night like this happens once every 365 days and you have to live up to it.

Those who are looking forward to tonight are already making preparations, organizing a proper New Year’s Eve menu and looking for a thousand ways to surprise guests. However, sometimes trust can play tricks and things are left to the last minute.

Hours before New Year’s Eve we feel that there is a lack of basics, and we run to any supermarket to get them. However, We are surprised that there is nothing left. To prevent this from happening, we have done a small list of 10 essentials that cannot be missed on the night of December 31.

A plate of ham

Iberian acorn-fed ham, plated in Essentia. HE

Since we are in Spain, we cannot miss a good plate of Iberian ham, which will become the star starter on the menu. It can be served with cheese or almonds.and you are sure that it will be a success because ‘who doesn’t like to snack on this delicacy?’

Prawns

Prawns iStock

Another basic item that should be at any New Year’s Eve dinner is some good fresh and tasty prawns. Whether cooked or as a condiment to ‘bloody mary’, this seafood product has always made its way into these types of events, and this year was no different.

Grapes

Trays for the twelve New Year’s Eve grapes. amazon

Obviously, a New Year’s Eve dinner cannot (nor should) miss portions with twelve grapes. They are used to welcome the new yearso you will have to write this basic list down in your list and underline it, if necessary.

Champagne

In addition to the twelve grapes, the new year is welcomed with a nice glass of champagneto toast and wish the guests the best in the new stage.





If you prefer cava, It is also ideal for any New Year’s Eve. However, whatever the drink, you have to follow certain rules that we explain here.

Cutlery

Since it’s a night to celebrate, It doesn’t hurt to buy a different set of cutlery. There are many establishments and platforms, such as Amazon, where they sell games suitable for all types of budgets and with ideal designs for New Year’s Eve.

Steel cutlery set with 30 pieces, in gold color AMAZON

An example of a cutlery set for New Year’s Eve is this one that is available on Amazon. It has 30 pieces ranging from knives to small spoons, ideal for a dinner for 6 people. It has a price of 28 euros.

Napkins

We have the same opinion with the napkins as with the cutlery, It’s okay to indulge yourself and buy alternatives with a more festive and Christmassy design.. In addition, it is no effort to find them, since many establishments launch their own versions, each one more original.

Nougats

Nougats iStock

Desserts cannot be missed either, much less a good nougat. It is a sweet that has many legends about its durability. Additionally, every year, many brands launch original options. Who doesn’t remember the proposals that chef Dabiz Muñoz put out last year?

Fish

As for the main part, many houses choose to prepare dishes with fish as the main ingredient. At New Year’s Eve dinners, they serve pieces such as hake, turbot or monkfish.





If you still don’t have an idea in mind to do on December 31, try to make the proposal that Martín Berasategui said in The Anthill, with the fish you prefer.

Meat

Sirloin with foie freepik

Fish is not the only product that can serve as a main dish. A good piece of meat is also suitable to celebrate any New Year’s Eve. Try making a sirloin with foie and Pedro Ximénez sauce, perfect for eating with the family and easy to make.

Pate

Pita bread filled with roasted pumpkin pate or tershi MARKET

Like ham, pâté is a basic that can be served as an appetizerwith a toast of bread to eat it. If you want to innovate, try making one with pumpkin. It is simple to make and any guest would fall in love with its flavor.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the best news in your email to fully enjoy the pleasure of eating.