First captain in the history of Real Madrid and in charge of wearing the armband and lifting the World Cup with the Spanish team, Ivana Andrés (Ayelo de Malferit, Valencia, 1994), now at Inter, returns home after abandoning the white discipline and leaving to count for Montse Tomé, despite experiencing her “best football moment” last year. Did it pay not to join the Las Rozas riot and show affection to Rubiales after his fall? The intensive course that bears his name has allowed its boys and girls to improve at a tactical and technical level and help those affected by the damage in Valencia. Related news standard Yes Olympics, golden balls… The best Spanish athletes of 2024: the ceiling that Rodri finally broke Laura Marta opinion Yes It’s football and it’s feminine The Ortiz fatality: a soccer player breaks her knee in a collision with her twin sister Manuel Merinero—How did the idea for this come about? course?—I am very happy with how these three days have gone. The idea arose from wanting to give boys and girls the opportunity to learn the fundamentals and principles of football that I learned at the age of 28 thanks to the fact that fate crossed my path with Juanjo Vila. [entrenador del Madrid CFF] and he was the one who taught me those fundamentals and principles of football. They are concepts, details that make the difference. I wanted to give all those boys and girls who have spent these three days with us the opportunity to learn it beforehand so that they can internalize it sooner. And that’s how the idea arises. Also to do something unique and differentiating, because there are many clinics, there are many technical training campuses, but here we also work on tactification. Those principles and those fundamentals of football, those details that I think make the difference later in a game. For example, a wall defense, knowing how to profile well, knowing how to look and see before receiving or passing a ball, defensive involvement… All those concepts, principles and fundamentals that are more difficult to understand in schools and clubs. work. So, I wanted to give them that opportunity so they can learn it before me. —It is your first edition, do you intend to repeat it in the coming years? —Yes, yes, of course. This is the first and the intention is to continue doing many more and give it continuity.—All the benefits will go to the victims of the dana.—When the Valencia dana happened, this catastrophe, I thought as a citizen and as a Valencian. From Milan I couldn’t take a shovel, go to my land to remove water and help all the people. So, thinking with my wife, what can I do? How can I help? In the end we decided to donate all the profits from the Madrid clinic.—How was the dana experienced from a distance?—Very difficult. If it has been like it has been for all the families, it was very sad and very difficult to be so far away. Helplessness too and anger at not being able to escape to grab a shovel and help all those people with whatever they needed.—After half a season at Inter, what is it like to return to Spain?—I’m very happy there. It is true that always coming to earth and coming to see your family, friends… I am very family-oriented and I like it a lot. I miss it a lot, but it’s true that I’m fine there in Milan. I’m doing well in the club, with my teammates, with the team, with the coaching staff and the truth is that it’s always nice to come see the family, especially now at Christmas and be all together and enjoy them.—How are you? Is your first experience in foreign football going?—Good, very good. I thought it was going to cost me more because in the end I had never left my country. I had been in Valencia, in Madrid and the truth is that it has been a beautiful experience. An experience in which, on a personal and football level, I am learning many things. I am growing and the truth is that, at the moment, I am very, very happy.—How is the demand of Italian football compared to Spanish?—The truth is that it is very similar, it is very similar. It is true that there are more teams here than there and the League is different, but the competitive level and the demands are very similar.—After all the non-sports activities that have accompanied you, has it been a relief to leave Spain?—In the end I I think that as footballers, as elite athletes, we have our pressure, our things. Extra-sports things cost more, which in the end also influence you and are there. By also going to Italy I am calm, I am fine. I think that if I were here, things would be different too. They were two complicated and difficult years, but now the truth is that I’m fine, I’m calm and at ease.—How do you explain that after your best year at Real Madrid you had to leave?—In the end I spent four years at Real Madrid being the first captain in the history of the club and I was very happy. They were four very good years with their pluses and minuses, but I think they helped me learn as a person and as a player. And in the end, live another experience, leave my comfort zone and look for other challenges, other objectives and that’s it. And change a bit of scenery, learn a language, get to know another country, get to know another league and the truth is, it’s very good. I will always wish Real Madrid the best. I was very happy at home, at the club and I hope that they get a title sooner rather than later.—Was it your decision or the club’s?—’Fifty-Fifty’ (fifty-fifty). There were conversations and in the end, I’m not in Real Madrid.—Is Madrid in the right direction to get closer to Barcelona and win?—Yes. Each year one more step has been taken, each year the demand has also been greater, with players coming, players leaving. I think that a good project is being made and, well, there is no need to talk about Real Madrid as a club.—Do you have any reproaches towards the club?—No, not at all. The club has always given us the best. He has taken care of us in every smallest detail and the truth is that all words of gratitude. Logically, I would have liked, as captain, to win a title with the Real Madrid shirt, but well, it couldn’t be. My thorn stays there. And, as I said before, I wish them the best and I hope that a title comes soon.—As an Inter footballer, do you hope to return to the national team?—Hope is never lost. As a player it is the most we aspire to. I love defending my country. I love being in the national team. Since I was fifteen years old I have played in all the lower categories and of course as a player I would like to be there. But in the end it is not something that depends one hundred percent on me. I do everything that depends on me every day, in every training session and in every game. It is not a decision that depends on me. Me, always prepared in case one day the opportunity to return comes, so delighted.—Has he been stopped for sporting reasons?—Honestly, I couldn’t tell you because the coach has never spoken to me. What I can tell you is that they stopped calling me at my best moment, at my best football performance, at the best moment in which I felt. And the data also supports it. In the end, they are decisions that we have to respect as players, but I’m telling you, they stopped calling me up at my best moment in football.—What did the World Cup mean for you and for Spanish football?—It should have meant a little more to change a little things, so that things would improve in our League, in our country. But I trust and have hope that little by little it will improve, because the League has the word professional, but I think there are still many things missing in the structure for it to truly be professional. For me, winning the World Cup was a dream I had since I was little and it was amazing. It is true that there has been a lot of work from me and from each of the players on an individual and group level. We have been working for a long time to be able to achieve a World Cup, a Euro Cup, and in the end the World Cup came first. A lot of work, a lot of effort at an individual level, not only on the field, at the level of physical trainers, psychologists, nutritionists and it is an effort that we all made, because we all had in mind what we really wanted and that was to win a great championship. And that’s how we achieved it and we were rewarded.—Were there problems with coexistence in the locker room during the World Cup?—It’s true that it wasn’t the best locker room, but there were no problems between us. In the end, like in all jobs, I think you have your friends and your colleagues and in the end the good thing is that each of us was able to separate everything we had experienced before and focus on the goal we all had. And that’s why I think we won the World Cup, because in the end everyone’s goal was the same and what we had gone to the World Cup for was to win it. We knew how to separate him on the field, in every training session, in every game. Everything normal. Each one fought for whatever teammate they were.—She served as captain during the World Cup after offering the bracelet to those who refused to play for months because they rejected it. Did they not forgive her for continuing in the national team?—We, both Esther González and Irene Guerrero, like me, as you have said, when they return, out of respect, because they had returned and because they were the captains, we spoke with Jorge [Vilda]the coach, and we told him that we were giving them back the bracelet because they had returned and they were the captains, out of respect. In the end, they decided not to be captains. They have their reasons and the truth is that I don’t know what the reasons were so I can’t answer you. I can tell you up to this point, which is how we experienced it and how everything happened.—What did you think of the documentary about everything that happened afterwards?—The last message it has of unity. I think it has a powerful message for society, for everyone, for those girls, for those boys, and for all people.—In the Rubiales trial we learned of the message of encouragement that his wife sent him. Has that message reduced your chances of being with the national team?—I couldn’t tell you, I don’t know. In the end he sends a thank you message to my wife, my daughter and my wife simply answers him. Because the treatment he had with my wife and my daughter at the World Cup was impeccable. He simply sends her a message and my wife responds thanking him for the treatment he had had with my wife and my daughter. Because my daughter was admitted to the hospital for a small weight problem, nothing serious, but she needed to be in the hospital for two days. He behaved very well, not only at that moment, but during the entire month that my wife and daughter were by our side thanks to the family conciliation that we signed. They were with us and he was too and the treatment with the two of them was impeccable. Then my wife thanks him when he sends her a message and my wife responds.—Has he been unfair to Rubiales?—I’m not going to comment on that. Logically, he did what he did and Justice will say. It is something, honestly, that cannot be allowed. It cannot be allowed and Justice will say. We were next to Jenni, our partner. It could have been any of us, so we had to be by her side supporting her because she really had a very, very, very bad time.—In the future, do you intend to stay in Milan?—Yes, I signed for three years and the truth is that I am very good. Today I am very good at the club, in the League, with my teammates and the truth is that I am very, very happy.—Would you like to return to Spain before you retire?—I don’t know the truth. I live day by day and when my contract at Inter ends, well, I’ll see and decide because I like to go day by day and not think too much about the future.

