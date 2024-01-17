At a White House meeting on support for Ukraine, House Speaker Mike Johnson continued to press US President Joe Biden to meaningfully address the situation on the southern American border. He announced this on January 17 after a meeting of the leaders of the American Congress with the head of state.

“I told the president what I’ve been saying for months: We need change at the border, meaningful policy change,” he said.

Johnson stressed that the House of Representatives is aware of “concerns about the security and sovereignty of Ukraine,” but he also recalled the concerns of the American people about “their own sovereignty and security” of the United States.

In addition, the Speaker of the House of Representatives called the meeting productive, and also reported that the participants discussed “all the necessary elements of solving the problem.”

In addition to resolving the issue of illegal migration to the United States, members of the Republican Party want answers from the Ukrainian authorities and the officials responsible for it in the United States administration regarding “strategy, end result and accountability” for the transferred aid.

It was reported the day before, on January 16, that Biden will discuss his requests regarding national security, including assistance to the Kyiv regime, with the leaders of the US Congress on January 17.

Earlier, on January 10, American businessman Elon Musk said that US authorities would soon use citizens' homes to house illegal migrants. This is how he commented on the news that the Boston state authorities have asked the Americans to accommodate migrants due to the growing housing crisis in the country.

On January 4, Elon Musk accused the White House of encouraging illegal migration. According to him, the actions of the US government led by President Joe Biden led to the worst results.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson on January 3 called Washington's current strategy on migration issues a lawlessness. After a trip to the state of Texas, which borders Mexico, he stressed that the American administration wants to confront a governor “who is trying to protect residents, do the right thing and provide security.”

On December 26, Rep. Jeff Van Drew said that during the Biden administration, the number of illegal aliens has exceeded the population of New Jersey (more than 9.2 million people).

Prior to this, on December 21, US House Speaker Mike Johnson demanded that US President Joe Biden intervene in resolving the situation on the southern border through executive orders, and also emphasized the need to complete the wall on the border with Mexico.

In early October, journalist Tomi Lahren called the open border with Mexico a dangerous US adventure. She noted that under the Biden administration, a record number of migrants have arrived at the southern border of the United States. In 2021 and 2022, the number of displaced people amounted to more than 2.3 million people. The United States faced more than 1.2 million migrants in fiscal year 2023.