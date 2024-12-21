The regional governments presided by Madrid, Galicia, Andalusia, La Rioja, Cantabria, Castilla La Mancha, the Basque Country, Navarra, the Canary Islands and Asturias, in addition to Ceuta and Melilla, will have budgets for the year 2025.

On the contrary, the governments of Catalonia, Extremadura, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Castilla y León, Murcia and the Valencian Community are not in a position to approve their budgets today.

Throughout this week several regional parliaments They have approved the accounts of their executives for the year 2025, and others will close the formality before the end of the year, but they already have the green light guaranteed.

The absolute majority that the PP has in communities such as Madrid, Andalusia, Galicia and La Rioja has allowed the approval of the budgets of these communities with their votes, in addition to Cantabria, where it has the support of the PRC.

Another absolute majority, that of the PSOE of Castilla La Mancha, has also allowed approval in this autonomous community the budgets for 2025, which amount to 12,716.2 million euros, 1.9% more than in 2024.

The Madrid Assembly approved its accounts this Friday, for a total amount of 27,558 million euros, which represents an increase of 19.6% over the last approved budgets, those for 2022.

The plenary session of the Andalusian Parliament approved on Thursday, with the only votes in favor of the PP, the budgets of the autonomous community for 2025, which amount to 48,871 million euros. The accounts, which grow 4.4% compared to this year.

Likewise, the absolute majority of the PP has carried out the Xunta’s budgets for 2025: 13,954 million euros, 2.6% more than in 2024.

The same has happened in Cantabria, where the plenary session of the Parliament of Cantabria approved this Friday the draft regional budgets for 2025, of 3,749 million euros, 5.87% more than this year.

And the Parliament of La Rioja approved on Thursday the regional budgets for 2025, which amount to 2,084 million euros, an increase of 7 percent over 2024.

Agreements between parties

In other communities, where the Governments are based on pacts between various parties, the accounts have gone ahead by virtue of these agreements, as is the case, for example, of the Basque Country and Navarra, with pacts between nationalists and socialists, or of the Canary Islands, between PP and CC, or Asturias, where socialists and IU govern.

So, This Friday, the Basque Parliament approved the draft budget of the regional government for 2025, which amounts to 15,728 million euros, 703 more than this year, 4.7%.

For its part, Navarra will begin the year 2025 with the approved budgets, after the plenary session of Parliament this Thursday in which PSN, Geroa Bai and Contigo-Zurekin (parties that make up the regional Government): 6,431 million, which represents an increase of 1.2% compared to the 2024 accounts.

The plenary session of the Parliament of the Canary Islands approved this Tuesday the regional budgets for 2025, which amount to 11,678 million euros, 3.3% above those still in force.

And in the Asturian parliament the budgets for 2025 will be definitively approved on December 27, with the support, in addition to PSOE and IU, of the Mixed Group deputy Covadonga Tomé.

For its part, the autonomous city of Ceuta will definitively give the green light to its budgets before the end of the year with a large coalition of parties that already carried out the initial approval a month ago, while Melilla also approved them, in its case last Thursday, with the absolute majority of the PP.

Those who do not have budgets

The largest group of autonomies that will not carry out their budgets is made up of those territories in which governments were formed as a result of the alliance between PP and VOX.

The break with the popular of this second formation will have the consequences of the non-approval of the accounts, at least for now, in Aragón, Extremadura, Castilla y León, Murcia, the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community.

Thus, in Aragon, the expenditure ceiling, a prior and mandatory step for the preparation and processing of accounts, has not even been presented or approved. The PP, which is in a minority in the Cortes of Aragon since Vox left the autonomous government, needs the far-right party to approve them.

Something similar happens in Extremadura, where the budget project presented by the Government of María Guardiola (PP), which will be debated at the end of January, has no signs of going ahead except for last-minute surprises. The Executive’s negotiations with Vox are on a dead end.

In Castilla y León, the possibilities of the Community having budgets for 2025 are increasingly exhausted and the regional Executive already assumes that next week it will have to extend the current accounts – approved by PP and Vox when they were a coalition – despite because, as happens in Murcia, the PP does not throw in the towel.

In the Region of Murcia the executive has made it clear that he will continue to govern even if there are no budgets.

Regarding the Valencian Community, there the DANA has also devastated the political agenda and, together with the disagreements that may exist between the president of the Generalitat and its former government partners (VOX), the need to change priorities has made it impossible to meet the schedule.

A separate case is Catalonia, where the Government of Salvador Illa has to provisionally extend the budgets, although it still hopes to convince its investiture partners, ERC and Comuns, to support new accounts in the first stages of 2025.