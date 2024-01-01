A January full of presentations

After a 2023 inflamed by the World Championship duel between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin (the Italian rider confirmed himself as world champion) there is great anticipation for the 2024 season especially because he will also be riding a Ducati Marc Marquez.

The eight-time world champion will unveil his Desmosedici on January 20th at Cocoricò in Riccione. The season will officially begin on February 1st in Sepang in Malaysia with the three-day shakedown no longer reserved only for test riders since thanks to the concessions the official Honda and Yamaha riders will also be able to take to the track before their colleagues. Below is the calendar updating of 2024 presentations.

The calendar

Ducati Lenovo: date to be confirmed

Ducati Pramac: date to be confirmed

Ducati VR46: date to be confirmed

Ducati Gresini: 20 January

KTM Red Bull: date to be confirmed

GasGas Red Bull: date to be confirmed

Yamaha Monster: date to be confirmed

Aprilia Racing: date to be confirmed

Aprilia Trackhouse: (the presentation in this case has already taken place at the end of 2023)

Honda HRC: date to be confirmed

Honda LCR: date to be confirmed