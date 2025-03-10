03/10/2025



The judge of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Catarroja (Valencia), who investigates the management of the DANA, has agreed to mention declare as investigated to which he was the Minister of Justice and Interior on October 29, Salome Pradasand who was a regional emergency secretary, Emilio Argüeso.

This has agreed in a car on Monday, in which he accepts the declaration as complaints of both two, as requested by the Association of Damnified Dana Horta Sud.

Both are convened as «participants in the process of adopting measures of Self -protection of the population And he points out that, for the moment, this adoption process “to the highest authority” is attributed, the Minister “which had at that time attributed these faculties, as well as for its organic relevance and therefore decisor” to the regional secretary.

Mazón can also voluntarily testify

The judge has refused to cite the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, notwithstanding that he can voluntarily request it.









This has agreed in two records notified on Monday to the parties personally in the procedure, which is followed for alleged crimes of homicide and reckless injuries.

In the first of the resolutions, the instructor elevates 225 The number of fatalitiesnext to three people missingwhich will include these previous proceedings, after incorporating a woman suffering from leukemia, required periodic blood transfusions and respiratory assistance with oxygen and, after running out of that assistance, died at the Hospital de la Fe on November 12 of last year.

The judge reiterates in this car that the warning To the population for the system Esalert At 8:11 pm on October 29 «it was late and wrong». Remember, also, that the Dana «No It was a freak meteorological unexpected», Since its progress and development was announced by the Aemet«To the point that the University of Valencia agreed to the complete suspension of its activities.

In the opinion of the magistrate, these forecasts “had to lead to a call in the morning” of that day of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi), “to the object of letting the population warn.”

The Auto dismiss the official and detailed information about the weather alert that autonomic television offered throughout the day À Puntincluding various live connections from affected locations such as Chiva or Utiel, where he realized minutes after 15 hours of the overflow of the ravine of the rooster (which takes the name of the poyo) or the lean river, respectively.

In this way, for the head of the Court, the call of the Cecopiat 5 pm on that day, «it was carried out with a great delayto which it must be added that decision making by the regional administration aimed at alerting the population occurred with an even greater delay ».

The Cecopi «is an organ of coordination“In terms of emergencies with other administrations, but” this is completely independent of the decisions that can be made in the field of Civil Protection for whom not only exclusive competence, but the possibility of carrying out communication to the population of protection measures. “

The judge understands that the ads about the “severity of the situation” occurred “in various fields and sufficient in advance,” through Aemet, calls to the phone of the phone emergencies of the Generalitat 112the media or the Hydrographic Confederation of Júcar (CHJ).

«The problem would reside not in the absence of informationthere was SOBRADAand by innumerable means, in real time (…), but in the fact that before such information, or it was ignored, its scope was not understood (…) or the relevant decisions were not made by whom he had the power of decision, ”he says.

As for the Ministerhe points out that he had attributed as maximum authority “The process of adopting the self -protection measures of the population” and with respect to the autonomous secretary, points out that its declaration is necessary given its “organic relevance and therefore decisor.”

The judge therefore admits the complaint filed by the Association of Damnified Dana Horta Sud with respect to Salomé PT and Emilio At, while rejecting it with respect to the other complaints: the Director General of Emergencies, a Head of Service, the deputy director of the Valencian Agency for Safety and Response to Emergencies (AVSRE) and the President of the CHJ.

Inadmissibility of the complaint of getting heard

For the same reasons Inadmit the complaint formulated by the entity Make you hear Against the president and four other positions of the CHJ, given the “absence of signs” against them.

However, in view of the instruction carried out so far and the requests for proceedings that some of the parties have carried out, the judge has decided to communicate to the Chief of the Consell, Carlos Mazón, which is Afforadothis resolution to have knowledge of the actions, in accordance with article 118 of the Criminal Procedure Law, and may request your personation.