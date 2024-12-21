After the Manchester City’s defeat against Aston Villa (2-1)Pep Guardiola, coach of the skyblue team, took part of the blame for the debacle of the current Premier League champions. In the last twelve games, City have only achieved one victory, and have been defeated nine times.

“Better results may come and they may not. It depends on us. The solution is for the players to return. Now we only have one healthy center back and that makes it much more difficult. We will try again in the next game and we can’t think much beyond that,” said Guardiola, who was asked if there are reasons beyond injuries for the bad moment they are going through.

“Of course there are more reasons. They score goals that they didn’t score before and we don’t score goals that they did before. Football is not just one reason. There are many factors. Aston Villa is a team that is doing well in the Champions League and the Premier. This is not an easy stadium to come to. “Last season we won the Premier League, but we lost here.”

“In the middle block they are very strong. We had good moments, we had chances, more chances than in the game against United, but in the second half we fell behind and our pressure was not good enough. It cost us a little and we couldn’t score good. In the end we found a goal, but too late“said the Catalan coach.





“I have to change the approach. But I have incredible confidence in these guys, some of them have incredible pride and the desire to do it, and we have to do it, I have to find a way to, sooner or later, step by step, return“, Guardiola said.