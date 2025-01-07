He reality of The island of temptations started this Monday with its seventh edition on Telecinco and it did so with a big fight from Alba to Gerarddue to her jealousy when she saw the first images.

The girls were able to see shortly before meeting their boys the first hours of their coexistence with the singles and they didn’t like the dances and first approaches at all, especially Alba, who saw her boyfriend dancing with a former friend of hers.

“Vagina in the neck! Of fucking mother“Alba exclaimed when she saw Gerard holding Aída on his shoulders, a single woman who in the past was a friend of Alba’s and whom she now can’t even see.

When the first meeting between couples arrived, she unleashed her fury. “You’re a slut, you’re a fucking slut,” he told him as soon as he saw him. What the hell are you doing climbing on a chick up here?“, she reproached him, in the face of his disbelief. And then Alba blurted out the phrase: “Do you see a pussy on the back of your neck as normal?“.

“You make a fucking sandwich by dancing and you never dance with me! Who the hell are you, You’re not my boyfriend, I’m going to get out of here!“Alba screamed with a torn voice to her boyfriend, asking for respect.

Gerard tried to explain to Alba that he did not know Aída and therefore did not know who she was, nor that she had been a friend of his girl. “Now you’re going to shit yourself, you’re going to see the images and you’re going to cry“I’m going to enjoy it like never before,” Alba threatened.