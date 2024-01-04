The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, stated this Thursday (4) that the labor reform he proposed through a decree in December “will move forward”, despite the temporary suspension of part of the measure by the Labor Court in his country. .

The reform, which aims to make labor relations more flexible and reduce companies' costs, has been the target of criticism and legal action from several unions, many of them linked to Peronist sectors, who consider it a “setback in workers' rights”.

On Wednesday (3), the National Chamber of Labor Appeals granted an injunction to the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the largest trade union center in the country, with a Peronist bias, and suspended Title IV of the Necessity and Urgency Decree ( DNU) signed by Milei on December 20th. This section of the reform foresees, among other things, the extension of probationary periods in companies, the modification of maternity leave and the facilitation of dismissals.

This Thursday, the same court accepted another appeal against the reform, presented by the Central de Trabalhadores de Argentina (CTA), another large union federation. The government has already announced that it will appeal the decisions to the country's Supreme Court of Justice.

Milei, who took power in December with the promise of deregulating the Argentine economy and reducing the fiscal deficit, said in a radio interview Delta that he is “confident in the approval of the reform” and that it is “necessary to improve the country’s competitiveness”. He also stated that the Argentine economy will recover in “15 years, not 45”, as he had previously said.

In addition to resistance from unions, Milei's labor reform also faces political opposition in Congress, where he sent last week a bill that could give him broad legislative powers to implement other fiscal and economic adjustment measures, according to information from EFE Agency .

Even with the “victories” in the judiciary, Argentine unions are still planning mobilizations and general strikes against Milei’s package, which they consider an “attack on social and labor rights”. (With EFE Agency)