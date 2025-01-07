One of the highest-rated businessmen in the United States is, without a doubt, Dana White. This manager has managed to bring the mixed martial arts (MMA) industry, through the UFC, to the world’s entertainment and sports elite, directing the largest company for more than two decades with great success. of combats worldwide. In addition, it is known that the CEO of the UFC is a good friend of the American president-elect, Donald Trump, and the founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zurckerberg, who has been seen at his MMA events and, now, has decided Also include him on the board of directors of Meta.

The technology mega-company announced this Monday that both Dana White, John Elkann and Charlie Songhurst had been chosen to join the board of directors of the giant headed by Zuckerberg, in a strategic decision to add new perspectives. «Dana, John and Charlie will bring deep experience and perspective “which will help us address the enormous opportunities we have ahead of us with AI, wearables and the future of human connection,” said the founder of Meta.

For his part, White, the top executive of the UFC and who managed to have it acquired in 2001 for 2 million dollars and sold 15 years later for 4,000, has stated that he feels very excited about this new stage, which will be combined with his position in the largest mixed martial arts league. «I had never been interested in being part of a board of directors until I received the offer to join the board of Meta. I am a big believer that social media and AI are the future», noted Dana White.

«I am very excited to join this incredible team and learn more about this business from the inside. “There is nothing I love more than building brands, and I am looking forward to helping take Meta to the next level,” Dana White continued. For his part, Exor’s CEO, John Elkann, was very “honored” to be able to continue contributing to the future of one of the “most significant companies of the 21st century.” “I look forward to bringing my global experience and long-term perspective to the board as Meta continues to shape and drive the next frontiers of innovation and technology,” said the executive.









Furthermore, the third of the signings, Songhurst, a highly prestigious technology investor, was very excited about the possibility of scaling this company. “As part of the Meta advisory group, I have seen firsthand the opportunities to scale new products and grow AI and enterprise capabilities, and I am honored to be asked to join the board to drive this work,” he stated. Songhurst.

Dana White, an intimate Trump strategist

Dana White is synonymous with charisma, authority and brand creation. Furthermore, in the last American electoral campaign, he took on special relevance by being an active participant in the events of Donald Trump, of whom he is a close friend. But beyond this, he is responsible for the overall strategic direction of UFC’s global business, which employs more than 600 people across five continents.

Under White’s direction, the UFC has become a global sporting powerhouse, producing more than 40 live events a year in some of the world’s most prestigious stadiums, while broadcasting them to more than 975 million homes worldwide. more than 170 countries. Throughout his career, White has received numerous industry and business accolades for his impact and influence on sports. Most recently, White was named one of the most influential figures in sports by Sports Illustrated (2023) and Sports Business Journal (2024), as well as one of the most influential executives in media by Variety (2024).