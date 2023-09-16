

London (AFP)

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah passed three decisive balls, overturning Liverpool’s deficit against its host Wolverhampton to a 3-1 win, at the opening of the fifth stage of the English Football League, and giving his team a temporary lead, one point ahead of defending champion Manchester City.

Liverpool, which has not lost for the 16th consecutive match in the league since the end of last season, raised its score to 13 points from 5 matches, compared to 12 points for “City”, which defeats London’s West Ham.

In the absence of its suspended Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk, the “Reds” fell behind early with the aim of signing South Korean Hee-Chan Hwang “7”.

Liverpool improved in the second half, and waited until the 55th minute to equalize, when Portuguese Diogo Jota played a ball at the back of the defense to Salah, who passed it in reverse to the left side, followed by Dutchman Cody Khakpo lurking in the empty goal.

Salah became the fourth player to pass a decisive ball in five consecutive away matches in the Premier League, and it was noteworthy that German coach Jurgen Klopp removed Khakpo, seconds after he scored the equaliser.

Salah created the second goal in a similar way to the first, when he received the ball on the right side and played it on a “peeled” ground to Scottish full-back Andy Robertson, who followed it into the goal “85”.

In stoppage time, Salah turned the tables on the host once and for all, with a ground pass to the young man, Harvey Elliott, who shot it into the far corner “90+1”.

Salah, 31 years old, who has carried the Liverpool colors since 2017, contributed to creating 200 goals for his team in 223 matches in the Premier League. Only Frenchman Thierry Henry, the former Arsenal star, succeeded in reaching this number in a smaller number of matches (206).

