Today is a day full of news for lovers of games produced by Level-5, which today also presented a new one gameplay trailer Of FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Timecoming to Nintendo Switch in 2023.
After seeing the trailers for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road and DECAPOLICE, the video in the player below offers us an overview of the salient features of the new chapter of the series that began in 2012 on Nintendo 3DS which mixes RPG and simulation elements.
Having arrived on a mysterious desert island, the player will have to start exploring it far and wide, paying attention to the dangerous monsters that populate it, and basically start a new life. During his stay he will learn various “Lives”, basically professions such as those of the warrior, the chef, the farmer and the explorer, which will guarantee various advantages and open the doors to new game dynamics.
The island also hides several mysteries, such as some people mutated into animated objects called “Strangelings”. By helping them they will return to their human form and to thank us they will follow us during our adventures.
And much more
What we saw in the video, in reality, could be just the tip of the iceberg of what FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time has to offer. As explained in our preview, in addition to a simple but functional combat system, if the game follows in the footsteps of its predecessor you can expect many features and mechanics, such as the day/night cycle, rare treasures, minigames and even crafting and furniture.
The peculiarity of the game, however, concerns the possibility of exploiting the protagonist’s powers to travel back and forth in timewith all the possible implications regarding exploration and relationships with the characters.
#FANTASY #LIFE #Girl #Steals #Time #gameplay #trailer #Level5 #RPG
Leave a Reply