Today is a day full of news for lovers of games produced by Level-5, which today also presented a new one gameplay trailer Of FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Timecoming to Nintendo Switch in 2023.

After seeing the trailers for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road and DECAPOLICE, the video in the player below offers us an overview of the salient features of the new chapter of the series that began in 2012 on Nintendo 3DS which mixes RPG and simulation elements.

Having arrived on a mysterious desert island, the player will have to start exploring it far and wide, paying attention to the dangerous monsters that populate it, and basically start a new life. During his stay he will learn various “Lives”, basically professions such as those of the warrior, the chef, the farmer and the explorer, which will guarantee various advantages and open the doors to new game dynamics.

The island also hides several mysteries, such as some people mutated into animated objects called “Strangelings”. By helping them they will return to their human form and to thank us they will follow us during our adventures.