Carlos Slim, The telecommunications magnate is undoubtedly one of the richest people in the world, along with important figures such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

In this 2023 the businessman born in Mexico City, was placed in the number 8 position of the ‘Forbes List of the Richest People in the World’ by amassing a net worth of $93 billion from all of his businesses and in which he maintains a stake.

Slim’s fortune is largely due to the telecommunications, banking and real estate businesses. Likewise, the businessman also owns other businesses in the field of Technology that leave significant annual profits and we will talk about them below.

One and perhaps the most important and that helped him grow in the world of technology is Telmex. This company was acquired by Carlos Slim at the beginning of 1990 through his company Grupo Carso.

It was then that the businessman, in alliance with France Telecom and SBC Communications, acquired a stake in Telmex and later bought the rest of the shares to become the owner of Telmex.

At the moment, the brand has a value of 3,503 million dollars, this being one of the most successful of the tycoon.

Likewise, another of Carlos Slim’s technology companies and with which you may have had interaction at some point in your life is Telcel, the most successful mobile phone company in Mexico.

Telcel is a company that has been in the market for 33 years. This was born after a request from the then “Professional Directories” (DIPSA) to the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) to install, operate and exploit a mobile radiotelephony system, that is how Telcel was born with operations in Tijuana.

Since then, Telcel It has become a success story, since the telephone company currently accounts for more than 95% of the customer base nationwide. This has allowed Carlos Slim to value his company with a value of 12,786 million dollars.

Another important company of Carlos Slim is Cleara mexican conglomerate of telecommunications, entertainment and online sales services that is part of the conglomerate also owned by Slim, América Móvil.

Although the exact value of this company is not known, figures indicate that Claro received a net profit in 2021 of MXN 79,016 million (USD 4,607 million).