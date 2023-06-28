mole, Comedian who is part of “La casa de la comedia”, is accused by his ex-partner Mercedes Peña for non-compliance with child support. One of them has a delicate medical condition and needs to be treated. In addition, the mother of the humorist’s children affirms that Dayanita and he would have a sentimental relationship. For some time now, the two characters have been linked and, according to the statements, this would be true.

Is Topito in breach of child support?

In the program “Magaly TV, the firm”, Mercedes Peña went out to denounce her ex-partner and father of her children for not complying with the corresponding payment of the child support. She affirms that she was complying only with S/500 when before the amount she received was S/1,200.

Due to this situation, the youngest of his descendants has not been able to comply for several months with his check-ups that must be carried out because he suffers from a heart murmur. Given this, Mercedes Peña’s lawyer will file a lawsuit against the comic actor.

Do Dayanita and Topito have a relationship?

Mercedes Peña, former partner of comedian mole, He affirms that Dayanita confirmed that he has a relationship with the member of “La casa de la comedia”. In the Magaly Medina program report, the complainant revealed that her ex-boyfriend wrote to her to apologize after the “Urraca” ampay.

“They both have a tattoo on their leg, but there is a special date, which is September 12, 2022. I imagine it is their date (beginning) of the relationship, because I broke up with him at the end of August. It didn’t take more than two weeks and I was already in a relationship with Dayana”, story.

