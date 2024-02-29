Television Review | The series about a mouthy soft toy offers a lot of humor

The movies about the mouthy-mouthed teddy bear Ted got a sequel. The TV series goes back in time.

Who wouldn't you have dreamed as a child that your beloved soft toy would be a talking and feeling creature? Based on this fantasy, which I believe is quite widely shared, an American screenwriter-comedian Seth MacFarlane created Ted, a living teddy bear that comes to life at the request of little John.

It ventured for the first time in 2012 in a comedy film Tedand three years later in the sequel Ted 2. In the movies by Mark Wahlberg John is already an old man with adult problems. Ted has also lived and experienced all kinds of things.

When the creator is MacFarlane, it's not about the stories of the whole family, but about the humor that reaches quite high. MacFarlane has had a long and award-winning career in American comedy. Of course, he is best known for the animated series Family Guy.

MacFarlane's stories are not straightforward, or at least not just rude humor, but they mostly play with political incorrectness. From a European perspective, humor has been easy to understand.

“ MacFarlane's stories are not just crass humor, they mostly play with political incorrectness.

John (Max Burkholder) and Ted attend high school.

In addition to John and Ted, the Bennett family also includes the doting mother Susan (Alanna Ubach, left), the Vietnam veteran father Matty (Scott Grimes) and the knowing cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham).

At Ted's the most obvious flap is the contradiction between the cute teddy bear character and his uncontrollable behavior. How can something so cute be a complete outrage at the same time? There, Ted stomps on his short legs to buy drugs.

Now the joke has been stretched into a series, but the story Jumps back in time. In Skyshowtime's selections Tedseries (2024) is set in the early 1990s, more precisely the years 1993–1994. At the same time, it will therefore appropriately jump into the yäsärino nostalgia boom, which seems to be in full swing.

Ted (voiced by MacFarlane) spends busy days with the Bennett family, which includes high schooler John (Max Burkholder) along with a Republican-identifying Vietnam veteran father (Scott Grimes), pampering mother (Alanna Ubach) and John's knowledgeable and ready-to-talk cousin Blaire (Georgia Whigham).

He's something of a counterpart to Ted and Father Bennett, and clearly MacFarlane's tool for skewering American-ness.

In the opening sequence Ted is finally set some limits, and he is sent to school to learn manners. Despite the new environment, the comic is completely familiar Macfarlane, for better or for worse.

The twenty-minute episodes are not exhausting, even if the best part of the Ted joke is already boring.

Ted, Skyshowtime.