If you are a technology enthusiast and, in particular, virtual reality, Elektra has a surprise for you with the Oculus Quest VR 2 128GB LCD 1832 x 1920 KW49CM virtual reality kit which you can find almost half the price.

The department store owned by Salinas Pliego not only stands out for being an important retailer in Mexico for its wide variety of products and services, it also offers the flexibility of purchasing with Credit, therefore, You have to know the loan that Elektra has for you so that you do not resist buying this kit.

Enjoy advanced virtual reality all in one with just headphones and controllers with this kit that with an initial price of $13,899 you can purchase for $6,299 with the option of 3 Months Without Interest, in addition to this, with an Elektra loan you can pay $145 weekly .

Features of the Oculus Quest VR 2 virtual reality kit:

⦿ Designed to offer lightweight comfort for any type of player.

⦿ With a stunning resolution of 1832 x 1920 per eye and a refresh rate of 60, 72, 90 Hz, you will experience sharp and vibrant images.

⦿ Integrated directly into the headset, it allows for a 3D audio experience that completely immerses you in the virtual environment.

⦿ Both the headset and controllers track the movement of your head and body, offering an advanced virtual reality experience.

⦿ Enough space for your favorite apps, games and VR experiences.

Enjoy advanced virtual reality all in one with just a headset and controllers, or connect to a gaming PC to access Rift titles with Oculus Link, the Quest 2 Touch controllers have been updated with improved ergonomics, offering greater stability and precision.

What does this kit include?

In addition to the headphones, the kit includes a silicone case for the facial interface, 2 touch controllers, batteries, power adapter, glasses spacer and charging cable.