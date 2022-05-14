Sunday, May 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television review Johanna Nordblad aims for a world record for ice diving – Documentary shows and feels mind control in life-threatening coldness

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Culture|Television review

In Johanna Nordblad’s world – especially under the surface – it would be more than 40 minutes.

From here things that the most observant readers of Helsingin Sanomat already know have been omitted from the evaluation text, as the aim is to tell about the short documentary Under the ice – a breathtaking dive (2022) respecting the arch and surprises of the story.

Finnish freediver Johanna Nordblad (b. 1975) set the world record for ice long diving in 2015, 50 meters. In 2020, he will start practicing 81-meter diving, which would also break the men’s world record at the time.

Ian Derryn the weakest points of quality control can be found at the beginning. When Nordblad talks about aiming for a record, he is seen under the ice in a wet suit, with a wide Mermaid monopoly on his feet. In these struggles, 81 meters would be no trick for a veteran and nothing.

See also  Novel by Asjadi: Someone would like to inherit both Sterne and Proust at the same time

In fact, Nordblad’s sport is vastly more demanding: he dives in a mere swimsuit and mask, his only performance-enhancing accessory being a neck weight that counteracts the effects of buoyancy.

The first there is also an unnecessary taste in the paper during the minutes when some of Nordblad’s thoughts are heard read on the soundtrack. Luckily, we mostly go in colloquial language, Finnish and English, which folds naturally from both the master diver and his empathetic photographer-big sister. From Elina Manninen.

Of the setbacks on the trip, global ones can be mentioned: climate change is weakening the ice situation in Finland’s lakes, and plans will soon be mixed up with covid-19.

As a whole the rhythm of progress is good, and in the end the tension intensifies, but in the world of Nordblad it would be more pleasant than 40 minutes – especially below the surface.

Many will remember the strong-spirited fiction film about freedivers seeking depth records Big blue (1988), directed by Luc Besson. The freezing realm of Nordblad, where air bubbles accumulate as mirror-like plates on the underside of ice, is in many ways even more fascinating.

See also  Russian attack More than 4,000 Russian scientists and journalists condemn the war in Ukraine in an open letter: "There is no reasonable justification for this war"

In addition, as a former racing swimmer, I would have really enjoyed watching in peace what kind of kicking, pulling and gliding rhythm Nordblad uses. The diving challenge can be summed up like this: if you hurry, you run out of oxygen halfway, but if you don’t move fast enough, you run out of oxygen halfway.

In itself the excruciatingly performed cut breaks the diving into pieces and thus loses the meditation of the poetry and performance of the movement.

However, there is no ambiguity left about the exceptional control of the mind in the coldness that can stop the heart.

Under the ice – a breathtaking dive, Netflix. (K7)

#Television #review #Johanna #Nordblad #aims #world #record #ice #diving #Documentary #shows #feels #mind #control #lifethreatening #coldness

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mother faints while bathing her daughter: the baby dies by drowning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.