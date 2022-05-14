She was bathing her 9-month-old baby girl when she fell ill and passed out: the little girl died in a few inches of water

The tragedy comes from England and in the last hours it has spread to every part of the world, leaving sadness in the hearts of millions of people. A baby girl she drowned while her mother was giving her a bath. Unfortunately, the woman felt ill and passed out while she was washing her daughter.

The story happened a few months ago and the police investigated to try to understand if it was really a fatal accident or if there was the involvement of a third person. The investigators were able to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts and it would seem that it was a tragic fate.

The mother was bathing the little girl Eleanor, just 9 months old in their Christchurch home. The last thing she remembers is being there bowed to wash the child, then the void. The woman has fainted and the little one is drowned in 7 cm of water.

Mom and baby girl found by dad

The terrifying discovery was made by her husband, who returned home from work. When he entered the house, he saw that the bathroom door was locked and that his wife was behind him. expanse on the floor. He managed to get inside and saw his little girl face down in the bath. The father immediately alarmed the rescue and tried to revive the little girl, but his attempts were useless.

The 9-month-old baby girl was transported by helicopter rescue to the hospital, where doctors did everything possible to save her life. She unfortunately she was declared dead a few hours after his arrival at the health facility. The autopsy carried out on the lifeless body of the child confirmed the death by drowning.

The investigators arrived at the end of the investigation and established that it was only one tragic accident.