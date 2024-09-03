Television Review | Jack Lowden’s performance is the main attraction of the hit series – he would be a perfect match for the new James Bond

Television rating|Slow Horses is the best of contemporary television and the nobility of agent series. The fourth season of the series starts.

British series Slow Horses start a new season. The fourth season is rarely a revolutionary novelty and it is not now either. of Slow Horses however, staying at the same level as before means nothing but good. Slow Horses is still the best of modern television and the nobility of agent series.

First of all, the series is smart and self-contained. The dumbest features of TV storytelling also shine in their absence: things are not repeated and stories are not stretched just so that the streaming service gets its monthly fee.

Slow Horses is a screenwriter Will Smith’s (not the actor of the same name) creation. Even now, there is a story packed into six episodes, which an incompetent production would have stretched into a dozen. Verrokki is another European quality series, French Le bureau, the spy networkwhich of course is Slow Horses more international and bigger in terms of production.

At the core is a special department of the intelligence service MI5, but not exactly what you would imagine. The department is staffed by failed agents who have fallen down the hierarchy. Slow Horses is the surveillance division of the intelligence service, the dirty work division.

I won’t open the story of the fourth season more than that it starts with a car bomb in a London shopping center and that all the key people are involved in the opening.

The series is based on by Mick Herron to books, but often Slow Horses let’s connect the actor to Gary Oldman. Lamb Jackson, the boss of the intelligence unit he portrays, is indeed memorable: untidy, farting and very rude. The man’s first word in the fourth season of the series starts with f.

However, Oldman is only one of the tough acting names in the series. Button’s role is also often clashing with Oldman Kristin Scott. She plays Diana Taverner, a senior intelligence officer at MI5 headquarters.

Jack Lowden plays agent River Cartwright in the series.

Series I’ll pick up as the attraction by Jack Lowdenthe ending of which Slow Horses -department once started a series. Lowden’s acting is a pleasure to watch.

If I were producing Bonds Barbara BroccoliI would peg Lowden as the next 007. He has everything that is required of Bond: frame, camera skills, style and the right age. The idea is not of Slow Horses clearly foreign to the creators: River, played by Lowden, appears in the new season of the series, drinking a Dutch brand of beer, which Bond snorts.

In the fourth season of Slow Horses, Claude, played by James Callis, takes the leadership of the intelligence service Mi5. Kristin Scott will continue in management positions as well.

Fourth as the season progresses, the team gets a new office secretary and a new agent, a quiet man in a hood. Names of the new actors Hugo Weaving. He acts in a slightly different register than the others, it catches the eye.

Agent stories rely on a tacit agreement where creators and viewers have a unified history: the cold war is known, the cold war has been read John le Carréwe know the cold laws of espionage. This is also the case of Slow Horses under. In addition to agent entertainment, the series also draws on British civil servant humor and modern depictions of working communities.

Agents are described in Slow Horses as employees of any urban workplace. Actors from left: Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Christopher Chung, Tom Brooke, Kadiff Kirwan and Rosalind Eleazar.

The surveillance class in the Intelligence Service is ultimately described as any job. Often, stories are fueled by the scheming of the management, for which staying in power is sufficient as a motive. The observation class, on the other hand, represents street level, honesty and, above all, loyalty.

It is easy to see the surveillance class of the intelligence service as a symbolic family as well. Lamb Jackson even calls his subordinates “his children”, and when a tight spot comes, an ideal Father emerges from this untidy mess, who saves the British family empire through violence, if nothing else. It should be mentioned separately that of Slow Horses viewing does not require Apple devices, although Apple TV+ shows the series.

Slow Horses, Apple TV+ 4.9. from