REVIEW OF:
REHEARSAL
We are invited on a delightful tour of significant, and sometimes secret, places that we are urged to look at in new and surprising ways.
The enjoyment of the wonderful places that the capital of Spain contains It is doubly beneficial if we are accompanied by ‘Singular walks through Madrid. Center and surroundings’ given to us by Concha d’Olhaberriague, professor, literary critic and researcher, author, among other titles, of ‘Linguistic thought…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Singular #walks #Madrid #Concha #dOlhaberriague #walking #bright #capital #Spain
Leave a Reply