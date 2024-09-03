Once the post-Ferrari victory in Monza was over, what remains – besides the obvious enjoyment of the fans – is the wonderful atmosphere that was felt in the days after the race. Things that, incidentally, have no equal in other sports.

The one who took the hardest hit, Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren, opened the dance. “Hats off to Ferrari. You can’t be angry when Ferrari wins at Monza,” he explained.

Then it was the turn of the other beaten team, Mercedes, which posted on social media images of the Monza podium with the red tide pouring onto the straight to salute Leclerc’s feat, accompanied by the comment “It doesn’t matter what your team is, it doesn’t matter what your country is. This gives me goosebumps every time. Best wishes to our friends and rivals at Ferrari.”

Same goes for Sainz who – it should be remembered – has been sidelined by Ferrari next season and therefore would have more than one reason to be a bit “selfish”, let’s say. And instead Carlos did not back down: “Surely the victory is 99% Leclerc’s, who did an incredible job” he explained.

Finally, great savoir-faire also for the other opponent, Lewis Hamilton who declared without shame “having seen a Ferrari win in Monza was fantastic”. For him, however, the speech is particular: evidently he already feels like a Ferrari fan. “For the first time I realized that the Ferrari fans – explained the 44 – looked at me with different eyes”. Get ready Lewis, it’s only the beginning. The red tide awaits you.