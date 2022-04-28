Television review An absurd and even shocking documentary set in China shows what is happening to values ​​and citizens in the wheel of a market economy

Jessica Kingdon’s Ascension documentary was nominated for an Oscar this year.

From China must first understand the scale. There is an insane amount of everything, both people and products, for example, that people make.

An American director with a Chinese background Jessica Kingdon AscensionThe document specifically conveys the scale. The worker finishes the anatomical details of the plastic sex doll, at the same time we see these Western-looking dolls in an entire hall and in our thoughts their number grows and grows.

Most of our goods are made in China.

Kingdon however, the documentary is not about people in factories but about people in China. How has the Western market economy shaped and is shaping the world of Chinese values?

Ordinary Chinese have been led to believe that money and success are the most important goals in life. In their name, they are ready for humiliation, even physical but above all spiritual.

They learn to use knives and forks to serve a new upper class in the country that mimics Western luxury. In order to please Western customers, they even have to agree to hug them, even though it is not part of Chinese custom culture at all.

In the documentary there is no narrator or commentator, but it is built with great sound design, Dan Deaconin music as well as Kingdon and her husband Nathan Truesdellin on a wild description. A special undertone emerges in the whole, where the absurd is almost combined with feelings of horror.

The documentary begins and ends with ancient Chinese wisdom written by the director’s grandfather.

Ascension was nominated for an Oscar this year.

Ascension – Rise, Theme at 9pm and Yle Areena.